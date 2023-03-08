Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) 20 Days SMA touches -6.35%: The odds favor the bear

On March 07, 2023, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) opened at $1.00, lower -2.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.976 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. Price fluctuations for VFF have ranged from $0.91 to $6.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -158.50% at the time writing. With a float of $80.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.68 million.

The firm has a total of 1800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.86, operating margin of +95.15, and the pretax margin is -4.61.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Village Farms International Inc. is 16.22%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 60,240. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 54,212 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 9,313,741 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director bought 45,000 for $1.04, making the entire transaction worth $46,800. This insider now owns 68,500 shares in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Village Farms International Inc., VFF], we can find that recorded value of 0.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) raw stochastic average was set at 4.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2286, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1475. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0039. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0240. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0379. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9699, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9560. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9359.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Key Stats

There are currently 90,853K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 107.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 268,020 K according to its annual income of -9,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 71,060 K and its income totaled -8,750 K.