Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On March 07, 2023, Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) opened at $35.02, lower -2.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.12 and dropped to $34.18 before settling in for the closing price of $35.27. Price fluctuations for WAFD have ranged from $29.46 to $39.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 4.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.70% at the time writing. With a float of $64.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2132 employees.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Washington Federal Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 23, was worth 243,032. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 7,148 shares at a rate of $34.00, taking the stock ownership to the 56,344 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operations Officer sold 1,311 for $34.09, making the entire transaction worth $44,695. This insider now owns 63,492 shares in total.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.09) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +32.21 while generating a return on equity of 10.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Washington Federal Inc.’s (WAFD) raw stochastic average was set at 38.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.85 in the near term. At $35.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.97.

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) Key Stats

There are currently 65,415K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 732,730 K according to its annual income of 236,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 247,440 K and its income totaled 79,510 K.