Waste Management Inc. (WM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On March 07, 2023, Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) opened at $151.38, lower -0.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.75 and dropped to $148.48 before settling in for the closing price of $150.77. Price fluctuations for WM have ranged from $138.89 to $175.98 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.60% at the time writing. With a float of $407.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $409.20 million.

In an organization with 49500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.24, operating margin of +17.45, and the pretax margin is +14.81.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Waste Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Waste Management Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 120,888. In this transaction VP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $151.11, taking the stock ownership to the 5,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 60 for $153.40, making the entire transaction worth $9,204. This insider now owns 6,010 shares in total.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.41) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +11.36 while generating a return on equity of 32.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.75% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Waste Management Inc. (WM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waste Management Inc. (WM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Waste Management Inc.’s (WM) raw stochastic average was set at 4.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $159.22. However, in the short run, Waste Management Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $151.27. Second resistance stands at $153.15. The third major resistance level sits at $154.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $148.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $146.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $144.73.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Key Stats

There are currently 408,152K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 60.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,698 M according to its annual income of 2,238 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,935 M and its income totaled 499,000 K.