WSM (Williams-Sonoma Inc.) climbed 3.14 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

March 07, 2023, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) trading session started at the price of $121.82, that was 3.14% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $125.50 and dropped to $121.22 before settling in for the closing price of $120.86. A 52-week range for WSM has been $101.58 – $176.89.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 10.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 71.30%. With a float of $65.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.05, operating margin of +17.62, and the pretax margin is +17.60.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 1,148,790. In this transaction PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $114.88, taking the stock ownership to the 33,477 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 20,000 for $150.43, making the entire transaction worth $3,008,582. This insider now owns 501,653 shares in total.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.71) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.66 while generating a return on equity of 67.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.90% during the next five years compared to 34.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.50, a number that is poised to hit 5.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.92 million, its volume of 0.84 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.97.

During the past 100 days, Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s (WSM) raw stochastic average was set at 41.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $125.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $126.37 in the near term. At $128.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $130.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $117.81.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Key Stats

There are 66,567K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.33 billion. As of now, sales total 8,246 M while income totals 1,126 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,193 M while its last quarter net income were 251,720 K.