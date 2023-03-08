Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.26%

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $48.33, down -4.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.39 and dropped to $45.96 before settling in for the closing price of $48.76. Over the past 52 weeks, ZION has traded in a range of $45.21-$71.25.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 4.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.70%. With a float of $147.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.73 million.

In an organization with 9989 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Zions Bancorporation National Association is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 19,796. In this transaction Executive VP & of this company sold 377 shares at a rate of $52.51, taking the stock ownership to the 24,135 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 6,000 for $54.42, making the entire transaction worth $326,510. This insider now owns 38,509 shares in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.64) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +27.08 while generating a return on equity of 14.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.6 million. That was better than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) raw stochastic average was set at 11.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.36. However, in the short run, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.90. Second resistance stands at $49.36. The third major resistance level sits at $50.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.50. The third support level lies at $43.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.77 billion has total of 148,649K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,337 M in contrast with the sum of 907,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 988,000 K and last quarter income was 284,000 K.