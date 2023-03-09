17.95% percent quarterly performance for The Timken Company (TKR) is not indicative of the underlying story

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $87.95, down -0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.67 and dropped to $87.01 before settling in for the closing price of $87.68. Over the past 52 weeks, TKR has traded in a range of $50.85-$89.40.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 8.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.50%. With a float of $63.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19404 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.65, operating margin of +14.56, and the pretax margin is +12.25.

The Timken Company (TKR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tools & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of The Timken Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 84.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 2,135,581. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 24,841 shares at a rate of $85.97, taking the stock ownership to the 383,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s President and CEO sold 23,859 for $85.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,039,944. This insider now owns 383,082 shares in total.

The Timken Company (TKR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.09) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +9.06 while generating a return on equity of 17.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Timken Company’s (TKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Timken Company (TKR)

Looking closely at The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, The Timken Company’s (TKR) raw stochastic average was set at 92.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.19. However, in the short run, The Timken Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.16. Second resistance stands at $89.25. The third major resistance level sits at $89.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.84.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.24 billion has total of 72,394K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,497 M in contrast with the sum of 407,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,082 M and last quarter income was 97,200 K.