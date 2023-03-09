$620.55K in average volume shows that International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is heading in the right direction

March 07, 2023, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) trading session started at the price of $51.43, that was -0.78% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.43 and dropped to $49.8301 before settling in for the closing price of $51.54. A 52-week range for INSW has been $15.40 – $53.25.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 24.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 323.90%. With a float of $34.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +49.01, and the pretax margin is +44.83.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward International Seaways Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of International Seaways Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 905,860. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,400 shares at a rate of $52.06, taking the stock ownership to the 45,104 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP,CFO & Treasurer sold 1,000 for $51.87, making the entire transaction worth $51,870. This insider now owns 64,594 shares in total.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.46) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +44.82 while generating a return on equity of 29.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 323.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.76, a number that is poised to hit 2.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, International Seaways Inc.’s (INSW) raw stochastic average was set at 89.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.77 in the near term. At $52.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.57.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Key Stats

There are 49,121K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.49 billion. As of now, sales total 864,670 K while income totals 387,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 338,160 K while its last quarter net income were 218,430 K.