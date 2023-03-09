A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) as it 5-day change was -0.55%

As on March 08, 2023, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.97% to $52.70. During the day, the stock rose to $53.625 and sunk to $50.26 before settling in for the price of $51.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LOGI posted a 52-week range of $41.81-$78.96.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 19.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $159.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.00.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 8200 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 614,029 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 72,203. The stock had 7.65 Receivables turnover and 1.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.23, operating margin was +14.09 and Pretax Margin of +14.15.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Logitech International S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.70%, in contrast to 32.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s insider sold 5,831 shares at the rate of 65.04, making the entire transaction reach 379,270 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 61.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 613,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,511 in total.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.76 while generating a return on equity of 27.31.

Logitech International S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.19, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.04.

In the same vein, LOGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Logitech International S.A., LOGI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.66 million was lower the volume of 0.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.81% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.91% that was lower than 49.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.