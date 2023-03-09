Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s (CNSL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

On March 07, 2023, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) opened at $2.98, lower -5.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.0302 and dropped to $2.85 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. Price fluctuations for CNSL have ranged from $2.79 to $8.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 11.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -447.20% at the time writing. With a float of $73.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.91, operating margin of +3.59, and the pretax margin is -17.19.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -14.96 while generating a return on equity of -19.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -447.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to -50.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL)

Looking closely at Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s (CNSL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.30. However, in the short run, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.97. Second resistance stands at $3.09. The third major resistance level sits at $3.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.61.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Key Stats

There are currently 115,396K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 320.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,191 M according to its annual income of 140,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 295,980 K and its income totaled -35,140 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) performance last week, which was 1.48%.

Shaun Noe -
The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $51.38, down -2.79% from the previous trading...
Read more

KT Corporation (KT) with a beta value of 0.80 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.71, plunging -1.28% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Now that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s volume has hit 1.76 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
March 07, 2023, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) trading session started at the price of $4.35, that was -3.17% drop from the session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.