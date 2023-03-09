A look at Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s (CNSL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On March 07, 2023, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) opened at $2.98, lower -5.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.0302 and dropped to $2.85 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. Price fluctuations for CNSL have ranged from $2.79 to $8.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 11.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -447.20% at the time writing. With a float of $73.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.91, operating margin of +3.59, and the pretax margin is -17.19.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -14.96 while generating a return on equity of -19.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -447.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to -50.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL)

Looking closely at Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s (CNSL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.30. However, in the short run, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.97. Second resistance stands at $3.09. The third major resistance level sits at $3.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.61.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Key Stats

There are currently 115,396K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 320.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,191 M according to its annual income of 140,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 295,980 K and its income totaled -35,140 K.