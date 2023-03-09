AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) is -10.25% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on March 08, 2023, AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) started slowly as it slid -8.03% to $14.21. During the day, the stock rose to $15.37 and sunk to $13.81 before settling in for the price of $15.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFCG posted a 52-week range of $14.90-$20.74.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 585.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $288.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.49.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.44, operating margin was +57.43 and Pretax Margin of +54.51.

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. AFC Gamma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.50%, in contrast to 37.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 15.85, making the entire transaction reach 79,242 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s Managing Director bought 57,600 for 15.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 899,712. This particular insider is now the holder of 97,500 in total.

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +54.42 while generating a return on equity of 11.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 585.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in the upcoming year.

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.21.

In the same vein, AFCG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AFC Gamma Inc., AFCG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.31 million was better the volume of 0.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.34% that was higher than 29.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.