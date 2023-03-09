Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.40

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) open the trading on March 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.15% to $20.02. During the day, the stock rose to $20.5443 and sunk to $19.54 before settling in for the price of $20.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARLP posted a 52-week range of $13.45-$27.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 6.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 221.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.83.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3371 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.42, operating margin was +27.08 and Pretax Margin of +26.31.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Thermal Coal industry. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.30%, in contrast to 26.30% institutional ownership.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.42) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +23.19 while generating a return on equity of 39.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 221.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.56, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.12.

In the same vein, ARLP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.39, a figure that is expected to reach 1.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

[Alliance Resource Partners L.P., ARLP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.56% that was lower than 37.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.