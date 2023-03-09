Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $47.73: Right on the Precipice

As on March 08, 2023, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) started slowly as it slid -0.06% to $61.55. During the day, the stock rose to $61.60 and sunk to $61.54 before settling in for the price of $61.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIMC posted a 52-week range of $32.18-$61.73.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 358.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.73.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 96.07% institutional ownership.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.81) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 358.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $246.20, and its Beta score is 2.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 85.72.

In the same vein, AIMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Altra Industrial Motion Corp., AIMC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.57 million was better the volume of 1.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.48% that was lower than 63.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.