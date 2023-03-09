Ambev S.A. (ABEV) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.79: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) set off with pace as it heaved 2.33% to $2.63. During the day, the stock rose to $2.64 and sunk to $2.5866 before settling in for the price of $2.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABEV posted a 52-week range of $2.40-$3.32.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.74 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.41 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.79.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 52000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.13, operating margin was +20.39 and Pretax Margin of +17.90.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.14 while generating a return on equity of 17.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ambev S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ambev S.A. (ABEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.03, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 115.60.

In the same vein, ABEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ambev S.A., ABEV]. Its last 5-days volume of 30.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 27.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.13% that was lower than 34.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.