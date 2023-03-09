Search
AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) recent quarterly performance of -52.24% is not showing the real picture

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price increase of 5.05% at $8.32. During the day, the stock rose to $8.68 and sunk to $8.02 before settling in for the price of $7.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HKD posted a 52-week range of $7.61-$2555.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.55.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 50 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +41.45 and Pretax Margin of +114.24.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +108.79 while generating a return on equity of 7.22.

AMTD Digital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.50%.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 50.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.53.

In the same vein, HKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19.

Technical Analysis of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.65 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.91% that was lower than 205.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

