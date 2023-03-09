Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Arrival (ARVL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $12.17M

Company News

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -9.32% at $0.22. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2365 and sunk to $0.2157 before settling in for the price of $0.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARVL posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$4.13.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -825.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $638.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $220.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $135.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3274, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8789.

Arrival (ARVL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Arrival’s current insider ownership accounts for 61.22%, in contrast to 9.70% institutional ownership.

Arrival (ARVL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arrival’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -825.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arrival (ARVL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, ARVL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arrival (ARVL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.25 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 13.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.0311.

Raw Stochastic average of Arrival (ARVL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.40% that was lower than 185.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) recent quarterly performance of 10.83% is not showing the real picture

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.30%...
Read more

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is -10.34% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) flaunted slowness of -0.85% at $1.16, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) performance over the last week is recorded -15.03%

Steve Mayer -
As on March 08, 2023, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) started slowly as it slid -3.87% to $16.91. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.