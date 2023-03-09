Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) average volume reaches $1.39M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.56, plunging -3.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.56 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. Within the past 52 weeks, ATAI’s price has moved between $1.45 and $5.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.00%. With a float of $150.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.61 million.

The firm has a total of 81 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.77, operating margin of -590.52, and the pretax margin is -670.40.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 97,801. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 21,900 shares at a rate of $4.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,799,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 34,700 for $4.46, making the entire transaction worth $154,689. This insider now owns 1,777,402 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -823.56 while generating a return on equity of -71.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 622.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atai Life Sciences N.V., ATAI], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9332, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1994. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3433.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 248.86 million based on 165,875K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,380 K and income totals -167,810 K. The company made 20 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.