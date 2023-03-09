Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) 20 Days SMA touches 12.37%: The odds favor the bear

March 07, 2023, Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) trading session started at the price of $222.12, that was 0.39% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $224.485 and dropped to $219.735 before settling in for the closing price of $221.38. A 52-week range for AXON has been $82.49 – $224.00.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 28.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 323.70%. With a float of $67.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.27 million.

The firm has a total of 2821 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Axon Enterprise Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Axon Enterprise Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 125,599. In this transaction Director of this company sold 591 shares at a rate of $212.52, taking the stock ownership to the 8,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $200.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,000,114. This insider now owns 28,443 shares in total.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.49) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 323.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.41% during the next five years compared to 52.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 89.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Axon Enterprise Inc., AXON], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.77.

During the past 100 days, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s (AXON) raw stochastic average was set at 97.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $188.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $142.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $224.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $226.90. The third major resistance level sits at $229.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $219.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $217.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $215.07.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Key Stats

There are 72,862K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.00 billion. As of now, sales total 1,190 M while income totals 147,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 336,140 K while its last quarter net income were 29,180 K.