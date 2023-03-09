Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Moves 1.53% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on March 08, 2023, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.53% to $3.98. During the day, the stock rose to $4.03 and sunk to $3.96 before settling in for the price of $3.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAN posted a 52-week range of $2.26-$4.09.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 5.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.79 billion, simultaneously with a float of $16.79 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.88.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 189835 workers. It has generated 453,309 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.77 and Pretax Margin of +15.54.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Banco Santander S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.00%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.26 while generating a return on equity of 11.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.20%.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.59, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89.

In the same vein, SAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.60.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Banco Santander S.A., SAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.62 million was better the volume of 4.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.44% that was higher than 30.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.