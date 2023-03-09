Bionomics Limited (BNOX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.88 million

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX) open the trading on March 08, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 7.39% to $4.65. During the day, the stock rose to $5.26 and sunk to $3.50 before settling in for the price of $4.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNOX posted a 52-week range of $2.49-$10.90.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.60.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -320.82, operating margin was -10292.00 and Pretax Margin of -10523.25.

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8253.62 while generating a return on equity of -41.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bionomics Limited (BNOX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.57.

In the same vein, BNOX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bionomics Limited (BNOX)

[Bionomics Limited, BNOX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.87% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Bionomics Limited (BNOX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 215.83% that was higher than 124.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.