Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) 14-day ATR is 0.49: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.13% at $10.53. During the day, the stock rose to $10.9698 and sunk to $10.45 before settling in for the price of $10.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCL posted a 52-week range of $6.11-$21.50.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.26 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.03 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.84.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 85000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -11.70, operating margin was -32.19 and Pretax Margin of -49.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Travel Services Industry. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 50.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s CFO & CAO sold 107,119 shares at the rate of 11.08, making the entire transaction reach 1,186,696 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 286,041. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 11.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,175,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 870,950 in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.87) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -50.07 while generating a return on equity of -63.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04.

In the same vein, CCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL), its last 5-days Average volume was 27.85 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 36.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.36% that was lower than 59.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.