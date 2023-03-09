Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) went down -29.63% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on March 08, 2023, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) started slowly as it slid -29.63% to $0.95. During the day, the stock rose to $1.24 and sunk to $0.765 before settling in for the price of $1.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTRM posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$2.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 283.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $84.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2226, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3664.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Castor Maritime Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 283.30%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.88, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.97.

In the same vein, CTRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08.

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Castor Maritime Inc., CTRM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.78 million was better the volume of 1.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.1374.

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 152.62% that was higher than 83.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.