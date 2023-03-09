Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) 14-day ATR is 0.06: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -7.48% at $0.46. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5049 and sunk to $0.46 before settling in for the price of $0.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENN posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$3.00.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -38.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $114.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5623, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0798.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 260 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.73, operating margin was -191.89 and Pretax Margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.29%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.00%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.30.

In the same vein, CENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12.

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.93 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.0508.

Raw Stochastic average of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.48% that was lower than 128.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.