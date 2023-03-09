Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recent quarterly performance of -3.60% is not showing the real picture

Analyst Insights

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) flaunted slowness of -0.38% at $18.47, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $18.995 and sunk to $18.29 before settling in for the price of $18.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVE posted a 52-week range of $14.12-$24.81.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 31.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.92 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.38 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.03.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cenovus Energy Inc. industry. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.10% institutional ownership.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.73) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.88, and its Beta score is 2.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.35.

In the same vein, CVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cenovus Energy Inc., CVE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.70% that was lower than 41.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

