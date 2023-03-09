Cepton Inc. (CPTN) 20 Days SMA touch -31.15%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) open the trading on March 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.59% to $0.77. During the day, the stock rose to $0.831 and sunk to $0.7505 before settling in for the price of $0.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPTN posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$9.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -89.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $119.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1725, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6008.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Cepton Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 6.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.01, making the entire transaction reach 10,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,389,248. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,000 for 1.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,399,248 in total.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 9.94.

Cepton Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -89.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cepton Inc. (CPTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.75.

In the same vein, CPTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

[Cepton Inc., CPTN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.0693.

Raw Stochastic average of Cepton Inc. (CPTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.22% that was lower than 67.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.