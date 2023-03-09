Cerus Corporation (CERS) latest performance of 0.36% is not what was on cards

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price increase of 0.36% at $2.80. During the day, the stock rose to $2.84 and sunk to $2.74 before settling in for the price of $2.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CERS posted a 52-week range of $2.36-$5.95.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 29.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $171.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $478.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.11.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Cerus Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 81.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Director sold 12,500 shares at the rate of 3.91, making the entire transaction reach 48,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,808. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 10,000 for 5.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 164,871 in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cerus Corporation (CERS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.54.

In the same vein, CERS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Cerus Corporation (CERS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.25% that was lower than 77.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.