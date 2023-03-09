CFFN (Capitol Federal Financial Inc.) dropped -2.60 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

March 07, 2023, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) trading session started at the price of $8.07, that was -2.60% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.07 and dropped to $7.78 before settling in for the closing price of $8.07. A 52-week range for CFFN has been $6.95 – $10.69.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -2.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.80%. With a float of $127.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 707 employees.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 29,070. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $8.55, taking the stock ownership to the 42,477 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 2,500 for $7.92, making the entire transaction worth $19,800. This insider now owns 146,638 shares in total.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

Looking closely at Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) raw stochastic average was set at 38.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.84. However, in the short run, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.03. Second resistance stands at $8.19. The third major resistance level sits at $8.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.45.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Key Stats

There are 136,145K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.06 billion. As of now, sales total 302,370 K while income totals 84,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 96,690 K while its last quarter net income were 16,240 K.