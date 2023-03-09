Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.11M

Analyst Insights

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) established initial surge of 3.80% at $9.83, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $9.83 and sunk to $9.44 before settling in for the price of $9.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CXW posted a 52-week range of $8.39-$14.24.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 339.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.82.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10653 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.45, operating margin was +9.53 and Pretax Margin of +8.96.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CoreCivic Inc. industry. CoreCivic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 83.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Director sold 17,153 shares at the rate of 9.90, making the entire transaction reach 169,815 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,678. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 35,000 for 9.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 335,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 202,695 in total.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.19) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.63 while generating a return on equity of 8.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 339.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CoreCivic Inc. (CXW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.47, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.31.

In the same vein, CXW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CoreCivic Inc., CXW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.45% that was lower than 47.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

