Coursera Inc. (COUR) average volume reaches $776.93K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Company News

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) open the trading on March 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.84% to $11.97. During the day, the stock rose to $12.21 and sunk to $11.675 before settling in for the price of $12.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COUR posted a 52-week range of $9.81-$24.01.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.50.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Coursera Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.90%, in contrast to 78.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director sold 9,598 shares at the rate of 13.79, making the entire transaction reach 132,404 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,752. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01, Company’s Director sold 40,000 for 12.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 518,104. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,290,398 in total.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Coursera Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coursera Inc. (COUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25.

In the same vein, COUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

[Coursera Inc., COUR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Coursera Inc. (COUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.96% that was higher than 58.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

