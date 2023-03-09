Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) EPS is poised to hit -0.26 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.62% to $6.66. During the day, the stock rose to $6.97 and sunk to $6.61 before settling in for the price of $6.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAW posted a 52-week range of $5.56-$36.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -187.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $375.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.11.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 661 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.73, operating margin was -52.72 and Pretax Margin of -52.21.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. CS Disco Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.60%, in contrast to 86.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 1,640 shares at the rate of 6.35, making the entire transaction reach 10,414 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 436,401. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 1,640 for 7.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,612. This particular insider is now the holder of 388,076 in total.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -52.34 while generating a return on equity of -28.75.

CS Disco Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -187.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CS Disco Inc. (LAW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.78.

In the same vein, LAW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CS Disco Inc. (LAW)

Going through the that latest performance of [CS Disco Inc., LAW]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.52 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of CS Disco Inc. (LAW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 161.56% that was higher than 94.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) EPS is poised to hit -0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) flaunted slowness of -8.48% at $1.51, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) went up 6.26% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
As on March 08, 2023, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.26% to $0.75. During the day,...
Read more

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) last month volatility was 4.65%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer -
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price increase of 1.06% at $11.41. During the day, the...
Read more

