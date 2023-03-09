Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Moves -2.36% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on March 08, 2023, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) started slowly as it slid -2.36% to $52.56. During the day, the stock rose to $54.48 and sunk to $51.51 before settling in for the price of $53.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DQ posted a 52-week range of $32.20-$77.18.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 70.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 68.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 146.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.10.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2399 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.95, operating margin was +66.05 and Pretax Margin of +66.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.40%, in contrast to 62.20% institutional ownership.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +40.36 while generating a return on equity of 53.07.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 146.60% and is forecasted to reach 13.01 in the upcoming year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.18, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80.

In the same vein, DQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 24.12, a figure that is expected to reach 5.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Daqo New Energy Corp., DQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.06 million was better the volume of 1.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.35% While, its Average True Range was 2.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.46% that was lower than 64.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.