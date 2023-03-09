Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) 14-day ATR is 0.72: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) set off with pace as it heaved 1.15% to $10.55. During the day, the stock rose to $10.5761 and sunk to $10.32 before settling in for the price of $10.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APPS posted a 52-week range of $10.40-$47.47.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 79.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.93.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Digital Turbine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 70.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 36,025 shares at the rate of 10.75, making the entire transaction reach 387,269 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,682,789. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 31.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 474,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 416,044 in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.71, and its Beta score is 2.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.03.

In the same vein, APPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Digital Turbine Inc., APPS]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.0 million was inferior to the volume of 2.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.44% that was lower than 112.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.