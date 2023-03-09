Energous Corporation (WATT) is predicted to post EPS of -0.07 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on March 08, 2023, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.46% to $0.67. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6771 and sunk to $0.6251 before settling in for the price of $0.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WATT posted a 52-week range of $0.56-$1.57.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -12.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7786, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0179.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 48 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -23.22, operating margin was -4943.97 and Pretax Margin of -5474.06.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Energous Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 9.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,450 shares at the rate of 0.59, making the entire transaction reach 2,626 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 793,011. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 48,238 for 0.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,772. This particular insider is now the holder of 797,461 in total.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -5474.06 while generating a return on equity of -86.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energous Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energous Corporation (WATT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 58.22.

In the same vein, WATT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energous Corporation (WATT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Energous Corporation, WATT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.34 million was better the volume of 0.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.0375.

Raw Stochastic average of Energous Corporation (WATT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.60% that was higher than 49.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.