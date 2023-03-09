Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) EPS is poised to hit -0.15 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.84% at $2.95. During the day, the stock rose to $3.33 and sunk to $2.72 before settling in for the price of $3.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRGV posted a 52-week range of $2.21-$22.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $387.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.43.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 40.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 3.18, making the entire transaction reach 79,535 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,126,982. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 25,000 for 3.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 94,585. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,277,887 in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.51.

In the same vein, NRGV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.92 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.34% that was lower than 127.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.