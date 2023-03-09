Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) last month volatility was 3.21%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on March 08, 2023, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) started slowly as it slid -0.26% to $107.23. During the day, the stock rose to $108.63 and sunk to $106.03 before settling in for the price of $107.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXPE posted a 52-week range of $82.39-$203.98.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 221.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $106.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $102.88.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 16500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.01, operating margin was +9.99 and Pretax Margin of +4.61.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Expedia Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 95.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 5,387 shares at the rate of 106.99, making the entire transaction reach 576,355 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,270. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 605 for 116.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,610. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,270 in total.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.67) by -$0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +3.02 while generating a return on equity of 16.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 221.10% and is forecasted to reach 11.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $50.30, and its Beta score is 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.82.

In the same vein, EXPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Expedia Group Inc., EXPE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.1 million was lower the volume of 2.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.74% While, its Average True Range was 3.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.33% that was lower than 45.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.