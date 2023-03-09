GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) average volume reaches $3.22M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) established initial surge of 0.50% at $76.63, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $77.40 and sunk to $76.1024 before settling in for the price of $76.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEHC posted a 52-week range of $53.00-$77.16.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $453.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $453.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. industry. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 36.73% institutional ownership.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.26 in the upcoming year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.96.

In the same vein, GEHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., GEHC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.77 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.18% While, its Average True Range was 1.76.