Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $5.14M

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price increase of 0.88% at $9.13. During the day, the stock rose to $9.23 and sunk to $9.07 before settling in for the price of $9.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFI posted a 52-week range of $7.03-$17.20.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $890.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $858.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.66.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5957 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 23,800,786 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,477,965. The stock had 27.91 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.48, operating margin was +36.51 and Pretax Margin of +30.66.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +18.81 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.44, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.14.

In the same vein, GFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.93 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.97% that was lower than 54.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

