ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) 14-day ATR is 0.32: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.28% to $21.19. During the day, the stock rose to $21.29 and sunk to $21.085 before settling in for the price of $21.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBN posted a 52-week range of $16.66-$23.75.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.49 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.05.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. ICICI Bank Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.40%, in contrast to 17.50% institutional ownership.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.40, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.33.

In the same vein, IBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Going through the that latest performance of [ICICI Bank Limited, IBN]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.49 million was inferior to the volume of 7.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.22% that was lower than 23.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.