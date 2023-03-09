Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) 20 Days SMA touch -53.74%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) had a quiet start as it plunged -18.31% to $10.26. During the day, the stock rose to $12.83 and sunk to $10.05 before settling in for the price of $12.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUNR posted a 52-week range of $8.55-$136.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $154.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.04.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Intuitive Machines Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.41%, in contrast to 84.60% institutional ownership.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.22.

In the same vein, LUNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Intuitive Machines Inc., LUNR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million was inferior to the volume of 0.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 0.40% While, its Average True Range was 11.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 877.99% that was higher than 332.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.