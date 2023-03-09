Investors must take note of SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) performance last week, which was -3.35%.

March 07, 2023, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) trading session started at the price of $34.90, that was -5.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.1731 and dropped to $32.90 before settling in for the closing price of $34.87. A 52-week range for SLG has been $32.15 – $83.96.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -11.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -122.20%. With a float of $62.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1137 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.41, operating margin of +21.12, and the pretax margin is -9.16.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SL Green Realty Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 308,790. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $34.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,052 shares.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$1.02. This company achieved a net margin of -8.87 while generating a return on equity of -1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to -29.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.42 in the near term. At $35.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.39. The third support level lies at $29.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

There are 64,366K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.11 billion. As of now, sales total 826,740 K while income totals -71,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 224,870 K while its last quarter net income were -58,940 K.