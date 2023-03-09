JOYY Inc. (YY) is -14.47% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) stock priced at $31.54, down -5.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.58 and dropped to $30.06 before settling in for the closing price of $31.65. YY’s price has ranged from $21.38 to $47.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -20.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -234.30%. With a float of $53.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7449 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.67, operating margin of -5.04, and the pretax margin is -2.96.

JOYY Inc. (YY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of JOYY Inc. is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%.

JOYY Inc. (YY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.96 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.42 while generating a return on equity of -1.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -234.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.34% during the next five years compared to -15.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are JOYY Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JOYY Inc. (YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, JOYY Inc.’s (YY) raw stochastic average was set at 47.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.07 in the near term. At $32.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.05. The third support level lies at $28.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.14 billion, the company has a total of 77,960K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,619 M while annual income is -80,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 586,730 K while its latest quarter income was 515,250 K.