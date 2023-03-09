Last month’s performance of -1.83% for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is certainly impressive

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $13.17, down -2.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.21 and dropped to $12.775 before settling in for the closing price of $13.18. Over the past 52 weeks, VGR has traded in a range of $8.64-$14.39.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -4.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.50%. With a float of $131.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 536 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.70, operating margin of +24.08, and the pretax margin is +15.31.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of Vector Group Ltd. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 103,415. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,400 shares at a rate of $13.97, taking the stock ownership to the 25,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director sold 4,600 for $14.15, making the entire transaction worth $65,099. This insider now owns 33,030 shares in total.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.30% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vector Group Ltd.’s (VGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00 and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

The latest stats from [Vector Group Ltd., VGR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.77 million was superior to 0.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Vector Group Ltd.’s (VGR) raw stochastic average was set at 70.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.38. The third major resistance level sits at $13.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.51. The third support level lies at $12.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.99 billion has total of 156,174K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,441 M in contrast with the sum of 158,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 363,770 K and last quarter income was 48,150 K.