Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) is predicted to post EPS of -0.07 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) set off with pace as it heaved 4.38% to $4.05. During the day, the stock rose to $4.3485 and sunk to $3.83 before settling in for the price of $3.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SWIM posted a 52-week range of $2.75-$17.50.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -524.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $440.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.01.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2388 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.80, operating margin was -4.40 and Pretax Margin of -8.49.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Latham Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 87.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 24, this organization’s COO LATHAM GROUP, INC. sold 3,653 shares at the rate of 3.58, making the entire transaction reach 13,078 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,211. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s Director bought 7,500 for 2.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,385. This particular insider is now the holder of 402,206 in total.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -9.89 while generating a return on equity of -21.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -524.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Latham Group Inc. (SWIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61.

In the same vein, SWIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Latham Group Inc., SWIM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.57 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.84% that was higher than 89.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.