Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,880 K

March 07, 2023, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) trading session started at the price of $5.91, that was -3.20% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.96 and dropped to $5.67 before settling in for the closing price of $5.93. A 52-week range for LICY has been $4.48 – $9.48.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.40%. With a float of $136.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 405 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -535.07, operating margin of -829.85, and the pretax margin is -400.75.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 33.56%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -400.00 while generating a return on equity of -11.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 72.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

The latest stats from [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.39 million was inferior to 1.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 60.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.08. The third major resistance level sits at $6.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.33.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

There are 175,957K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 974.02 million. As of now, sales total 13,400 K while income totals -53,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,880 K while its last quarter net income were -34,040 K.