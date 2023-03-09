Search
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,880 K

March 07, 2023, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) trading session started at the price of $5.91, that was -3.20% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.96 and dropped to $5.67 before settling in for the closing price of $5.93. A 52-week range for LICY has been $4.48 – $9.48.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.40%. With a float of $136.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 405 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -535.07, operating margin of -829.85, and the pretax margin is -400.75.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 33.56%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -400.00 while generating a return on equity of -11.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 72.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

The latest stats from [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.39 million was inferior to 1.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 60.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.08. The third major resistance level sits at $6.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.33.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

There are 175,957K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 974.02 million. As of now, sales total 13,400 K while income totals -53,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,880 K while its last quarter net income were -34,040 K.

