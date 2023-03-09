Search
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) surge 5.80% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) set off with pace as it heaved 6.57% to $1.46. During the day, the stock rose to $1.48 and sunk to $1.36 before settling in for the price of $1.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LCTX posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$1.79.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -6.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -90.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $169.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $246.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3634, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3712.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 57 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.99, operating margin was -1274.54 and Pretax Margin of -1110.63.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 38.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s President and CEO bought 6,400 shares at the rate of 1.53, making the entire transaction reach 9,792 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 97,787. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28, Company’s Director bought 35,000 for 1.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,000 in total.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1104.18 while generating a return on equity of -45.66.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -90.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 84.98.

In the same vein, LCTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., LCTX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.32 million was inferior to the volume of 0.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.0772.

Raw Stochastic average of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.21% that was lower than 66.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

