LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) plunge -18.14% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) open the trading on March 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -20.10% to $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1957 and sunk to $0.152 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LGMK posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$2.97.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -94.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2936, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8128.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.08, operating margin was -30.20 and Pretax Margin of -114.78.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. LogicMark Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.15, making the entire transaction reach 11,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,645.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2019 suggests? It has posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -116.82 while generating a return on equity of -59.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

LogicMark Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -94.90%.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LogicMark Inc. (LGMK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, LGMK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.20.

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

[LogicMark Inc., LGMK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.0254.

Raw Stochastic average of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.45% that was lower than 111.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

