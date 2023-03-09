Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 14-day ATR is 0.36: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) flaunted slowness of -0.30% at $19.64, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $19.84 and sunk to $19.53 before settling in for the price of $19.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MFC posted a 52-week range of $14.92-$21.85.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -27.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.88 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.81.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 40000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +67.35 and Pretax Margin of +55.03.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Manulife Financial Corporation industry. Manulife Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.02%, in contrast to 53.70% institutional ownership.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.5) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +45.89 while generating a return on equity of 12.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.28, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.29.

In the same vein, MFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Manulife Financial Corporation, MFC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.23% that was lower than 23.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.