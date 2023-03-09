No matter how cynical the overall market is Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) performance over the last week is recorded -0.50%

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) flaunted slowness of -4.91% at $0.86, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9164 and sunk to $0.841 before settling in for the price of $0.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMV posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$243.99.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.8669.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. industry. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 0.82% institutional ownership.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -12,054.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35.

In the same vein, AMV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.15, a figure that is expected to reach -1.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc., AMV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.2130.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 175.06% that was lower than 264.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.