Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is ConocoPhillips (COP) performance over the last week is recorded 0.92%

Company News

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) flaunted slowness of -0.39% at $107.23, as the Stock market unbolted on March 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $108.53 and sunk to $105.76 before settling in for the price of $107.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COP posted a 52-week range of $76.71-$137.63.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 140.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.24 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.22 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $130.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $113.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $110.69.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ConocoPhillips industry. ConocoPhillips’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 83.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s Director bought 4,800 shares at the rate of 103.00, making the entire transaction reach 494,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,600. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Director bought 1,200 for 103.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 123,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,900 in total.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $2.81) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 140.30% and is forecasted to reach 10.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 65.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ConocoPhillips (COP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.37, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.48.

In the same vein, COP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.56, a figure that is expected to reach 2.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ConocoPhillips, COP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.19% While, its Average True Range was 3.24.

Raw Stochastic average of ConocoPhillips (COP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.83% that was lower than 36.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

