Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) performance over the last week is recorded -20.95%

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 08, 2023, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) had a quiet start as it plunged -18.63% to $0.83. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8412 and sunk to $0.73 before settling in for the price of $1.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNCR posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$1.91.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8539, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1277.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1536 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.75, operating margin was -3.98 and Pretax Margin of -10.79.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.80%, in contrast to 53.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 3,408 shares at the rate of 1.06, making the entire transaction reach 3,602 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 749,346. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04, Company’s SVP and CLO sold 587 for 1.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 939. This particular insider is now the holder of 80,373 in total.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.18 while generating a return on equity of -10.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.73.

In the same vein, SNCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Synchronoss Technologies Inc., SNCR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.34 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.0938.

Raw Stochastic average of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.17% that was higher than 76.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) latest performance of -0.34% is not what was on cards

Sana Meer -
As on March 08, 2023, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) started slowly as it slid -0.34% to $5.13. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) recent quarterly performance of -0.45% is not showing the real picture

Shaun Noe -
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) started the day on March 08, 2023, with a price increase of 0.41% at $49.11. During the day, the...
Read more

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) is -15.82% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) open the trading on March 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.66% to $22.50....
Read more

