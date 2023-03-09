Nokia Oyj (NOK) EPS growth this year is 158.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 08, 2023, Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.42% to $4.76. During the day, the stock rose to $4.76 and sunk to $4.70 before settling in for the price of $4.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOK posted a 52-week range of $4.08-$5.59.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 158.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.59 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.59 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.75.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 86896 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.93, operating margin was +10.79 and Pretax Margin of +8.63.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 158.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 51.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nokia Oyj (NOK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.05, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.57.

In the same vein, NOK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nokia Oyj, NOK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.47 million was lower the volume of 18.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Nokia Oyj (NOK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.06% that was lower than 32.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.